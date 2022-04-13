Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,734.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,734.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $78.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,259.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,684. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,289.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,350.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

