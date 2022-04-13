Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.84. 1,050,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,358,223. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average of $289.07. The stock has a market cap of $584.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,049 shares of company stock worth $1,542,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

