Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day moving average of $261.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

