Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $49.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.21. 1,722,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.