Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.51. 86,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,291. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

