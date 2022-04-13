Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,143 shares during the quarter. WesBanco makes up approximately 3.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 3.75% of WesBanco worth $82,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WesBanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,288. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

