Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.16

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.16 and traded as high as C$50.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$49.32, with a volume of 307,555 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion and a PE ratio of -60.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.07%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

