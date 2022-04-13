Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.65

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.65 and traded as high as C$17.15. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$16.07, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

