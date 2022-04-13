Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.94. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 874,217 shares.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.