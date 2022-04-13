ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.12

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.31. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 9,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

