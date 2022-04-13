iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.03

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $26.44. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 6,467,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

