Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)
