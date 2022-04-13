Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.44

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.44 and traded as low as C$20.82. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.82, with a volume of 412 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.32 million and a P/E ratio of 104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.