Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.44

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.44 and traded as low as C$20.82. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.82, with a volume of 412 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.32 million and a P/E ratio of 104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 147.02%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

