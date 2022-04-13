Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $274.82 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 358,370 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. 351,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

