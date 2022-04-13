Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $338.22

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.22 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 298.50 ($3.89). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 328,197 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400 ($5.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.39. The company has a market capitalization of £841.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.02%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

