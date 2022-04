Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.47. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 40,088 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

