Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $12.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 233,321 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
