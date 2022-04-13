Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edge Resources (EDGXF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.