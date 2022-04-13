Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)
