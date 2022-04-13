Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 259,299 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $910.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.