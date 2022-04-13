4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,832.31

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,832.31 ($36.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,830 ($36.88). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,870 ($37.40), with a volume of 10,010 shares trading hands.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.83).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,772 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,831.57. The company has a market cap of £808.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.99 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

