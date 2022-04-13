Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $636.79

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.79 ($8.30) and traded as low as GBX 576.11 ($7.51). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 591 ($7.70), with a volume of 144,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 693 ($9.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.60 ($7.75).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 638. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

