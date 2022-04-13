C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $225.90

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.90 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 196.60 ($2.56). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 710,228 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.81) to GBX 288 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.90. The company has a market cap of £750.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

