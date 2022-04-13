CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.38 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.23). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 730,889 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.60 million and a PE ratio of -20.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get CyanConnode alerts:

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.