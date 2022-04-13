Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.98

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$41.14. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$40.50, with a volume of 12,291,848 shares traded.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.10.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.3695758 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

