The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $743.14

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 743.14 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 710.40 ($9.26). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 713.20 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,276,550 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.90) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 730.83 ($9.52).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 743.05.

In related news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,700.55).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.