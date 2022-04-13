Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 134,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 332,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

