Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.19

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.19 and traded as high as C$68.77. Methanex shares last traded at C$66.90, with a volume of 193,965 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.31.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.0092703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

In other Methanex news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 over the last ninety days.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

