Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.08

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.08 and traded as low as $31.20. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 15,195 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $504.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. City State Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

