ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.68

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.68 and traded as low as $68.88. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 9,312 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

