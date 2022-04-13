Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.80

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 38724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

