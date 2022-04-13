Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.21 and last traded at C$19.20, with a volume of 34152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

