Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$34.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.
Nautilus Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NUS)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.