Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.63

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 104176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Barclays upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,348,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

