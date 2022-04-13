Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.05

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.05 and traded as high as C$24.92. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.25, with a volume of 116,033 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,443.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.