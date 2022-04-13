Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.61. Brick Brewing shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 405 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$127.78 million and a P/E ratio of 41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58.
Brick Brewing Company Profile (TSE:BRB)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.