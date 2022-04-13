Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.98. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 3,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCTCF. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

