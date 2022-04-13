Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.70

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as low as $19.18. Rexel shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

