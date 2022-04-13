GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

