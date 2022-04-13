British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733 ($9.55) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.51). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.55), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 733. The company has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.
British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)
