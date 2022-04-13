Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$32.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 744,253 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

