Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$32.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 744,253 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

