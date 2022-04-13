Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 10.2%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.25. 283,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 151,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

Separately, Raymond James raised Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

