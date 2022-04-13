Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$0.99. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 149,124 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

