Lotto Market Cap Tops $10.95 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $773.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00266362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.