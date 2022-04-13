Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $371,711.44 and $45,540.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.75 or 0.07480789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.94 or 1.00226318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041400 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

