LINK Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.81 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $146.41 or 0.00356210 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $874.91 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.75 or 0.07480789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.94 or 1.00226318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041400 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.