Ceres 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,285.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ceres has a total market cap of $408,114.14 and $5,285.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $74.04 or 0.00180141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.75 or 0.07480789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.94 or 1.00226318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041400 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

