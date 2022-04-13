Graviton Market Cap Tops $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.75 or 0.07480789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.94 or 1.00226318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041400 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.