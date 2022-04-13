Metahero Reaches Market Capitalization of $205.07 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $205.07 million and $6.97 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

