Elrond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.12 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $158.86 or 0.00386499 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $104.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00194895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,788,629 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

